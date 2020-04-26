|
|
Dr. Dale T. Hobson May 26, 1926 - March 14, 2020 LA MESA Dr. Dale T. Hobson, Ed.D., 93, a former educator in San Diego and Imperial counties, died from pneumonia at his home in La Mesa on March 14. Dale was born on May 26,1926, at his family's farm near Baldwin City, Kansas. He was the youngest child of Harry H. Hobson and Martha A. (Turner) Hobson.Dale left school to join the Marines in May 1943. He was assigned to the Marine Detachment on the USS Nashville where he was an orderly to Gen. Douglas McArthur. He was honorably discharged as a Corporal. His military decorations include the Purple Heart, Presidential Unit Citation, Good Conduct Medal, Rifle Sharpshooter Medal, Asiatic Pacific Service Medal with four campaign stars. Dale earned a BA from Baker University (1948), MA from the University of Southern California (1949), and an Ed.D. from the University of Kansas (1954).In 1954, the family moved across country to Campo, CA, where Dale taught science at the juvenile court school. In 1955, he became Principal of the new San Diego Juvenile Hall. Dale went on to be Assistant Superintendent with: the Cajon Valley School District; both the El Centro Elementary and Central Union High School districts; and the Imperial Valley College District. From 1966 to 1986, Dale was the Assistant Superintendent-Business Services of the La Mesa/Spring Valley School District. Dale and Nellie spent most of their free time at their vacation home in San Felipe, B.C. enjoying the desert, the Sea of Cortez with family and friends. After retirement, they moved to Cottonwood and later to Yuma, AZ. Vera Nell passed away in 1999. In 2000, Dale moved to Jamul, CA, to be closer to family. He shared a home with a former colleague and friend, Evelyn Freeman. Evelyn passed away in 2010.Dale was an Elder in the La Mesa and El Centro Presbyterian Churches. He served as President of the El Centro and Spring Valley Rotary Clubs. He was a member of the Chambers of Commerce in El Centro and La Mesa. He was active in the Association of California School Administrators and held leadership positions in the California Association of School Business Officials. Dale was elected to the San Diego Republican Central Committee.Dale was preceded in death by his wife, Vera Nell, his parents, Harry and Martha, brother, Dana, sister, Doris (Green, Woods, Hotaling); daughter-in-law, Janice Quinlan; and his companion, Evelyn Freeman. He is survived by his children, Robert (Cheryl), Richard, Ruth Pruitt (Gary); six grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren. The family is not planning a memorial service. Dale will be interred at the Sutton Cemetery near his hometown of Baldwin City, Kansas.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020