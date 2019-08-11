Home

Dale Wesley Swanson


1942 - 2019
Dale Wesley Swanson Obituary
Dale Wesley Swanson October 5, 1942 - July 31, 2019 LA MESA Upon graduating from Helix High, Dale joined the Army, and served six years before receiving his "Honorable" discharge. After several years of driving trucks, he started his own business, Swanson's Chimney Sweep. His outdoor passions were fishing and hunting. Dale married the love of his life Judy, on March 18, 1967. They were married 52 years and had two beautiful children. Survived by his wife, Judy, son, Jon Swanson (Debbie) and daughter, Kelly Harrel (Jeff) and three grandchildren, Noah, Rebecca, and Cooper. Also survived by his mother, Mildred, two brothers, three sisters, and many nieces and nephews. Private services have been arranged.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019
