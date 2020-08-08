You will truly be missed Uncle. We love you, The Moore Family
Glenn & Stephanie Moore
Family
August 11, 2019
Bunch of the gang in the Lodge
Dale was our Sweep up here in Deerhorn Valley for a # of years. He was Great guy. Started coming to some of our community functions here at the Lodge. We were burned out in the 07' Harris fire and lost touch with Dale. He will be Greatly Missed.
Rodney McKinley
