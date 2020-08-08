1/1
Dale Wesley Swanson
1942 - 2019
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In memory of Dale Wesley Swanson.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Aug. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 17, 2019
You will truly be missed Uncle.
We love you, The Moore Family
Glenn & Stephanie Moore
Family
August 11, 2019
Bunch of the gang in the Lodge
Dale was our Sweep up here in Deerhorn Valley for a # of years. He was Great guy. Started coming to some of our community functions here at the Lodge. We were burned out in the 07' Harris fire and lost touch with Dale. He will be Greatly Missed.
Rodney McKinley
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved