Dana Burr Lamb Tillson San Diego Dana Burr "Presh" Lamb Tillson passed peacefully, but all too soon, Sunday, February 3, 2019. Her positive life outlook, quick laugh and kind spirit are fondly remembered by all who knew her. We are thankful that Jay, Laura, Pat and Dana H. Tillson had spent extended time with Presh in the days just prior to her passing and take great solace in those memories. She found great community, security and care from her move last year to an assisted living facility nearby and was happy and thriving in her life there. Alas, a lifetime asthmatic, Dana's heart and lungs could not match her joy for life.Dana was born in Lower Merion Township, just outside of Philadelphia, PA, in February, 1932. Her parents were Scott Grisell Lamb and Sarah Louis Holman, a long time Philadelphia area family. Dana spent her youth in Wayne, PA, and graduated from Radnor High School in 1950, a record-holding swimmer. Her matriculation to the University of Delaware lead her to John Granville Tillson, studying nearby at the U.S. Naval Academy (51), with whom she married in December, 1953. It was a match meant to be as both were children of the U.S. Naval Academy graduates.As a Navy Wife, Dana managed the family's 14 moves. In every port she called home, Dana was active in the local Wives' Club and the Red Cross (40 yrs), helping ensure strong communities. Upon John's retirement from the Navy, Dana worked with him as a property manager for Dolphin Realty.Dana and John's 61-year marriage included duty stations around the world, produced three children (Scott E., John M., and Dana H.), eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and created countless friendships that lasted a lifetime. Dana was preceded in death by her eldest son, Scott; and her husband of 61 years, John. Also mourning the loss of Dana is her brother, William H. Lamb, former Justice of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, who said: "She was a one of a kind."Memorial service for Dana will be Monday, March 11th, 10:30am at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 334 14th Street, Del Mar, with lunch reception at the church hall. February 16, 1932 - February 3, 2019 Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Feb. 17 to Feb. 24, 2019