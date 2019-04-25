Home

Dana Walcott Minard

Dana Walcott Minard Obituary
Dana Walcott Minard Sequim, WA Age 54, died of complications of diabetes. Born in Ukiah, CA. Survived by wife Kim, daughter Maddy, father Chris, and sister Carmen. Preceded in death by mother Barbara and brother David. M.S.Ed. Special Education teacher and football coach in Monterey County, Yosemite, Madera, Riverdale, and Sequim, WA. Script writer, comic, outdoorsman, restaurateur, community servant. Loved surfing, biking, hiking, fishing, crabbing, entertaining, and playing pretend with his daughter. July 26, 1964 - April 21, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Apr. 25 to Apr. 28, 2019
