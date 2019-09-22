|
Daniel A. Moriarty 1933 - 2019 Carlsbad Daniel Albert Moriarty passed away peacefully after a long battle with Parkinson's disease in Carlsbad, California, on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at the age of 86. Born in Middletown, Connecticut, as a young man Dan earned an athletic scholarship to attend The Choate School in his hometown of Wallingford, Connecticut, where he achieved admission to Colgate University. At Colgate he earned a degree in Social Psychology, pledged Phi Delta Theta Fraternity, and served in the Air Force ROTC. Following graduation, Dan's military service continued as a navigator on the B-47 in the Air Force Strategic Air Command. After fulfilling his military service commitment, Dan spent his early career in the life insurance industry, eventually rising to be the general agent for MassMutual in Detroit, Michigan. After tiring of snow and ice, he made the bold decision to pick up his family and move across the country to sunny San Diego, residing in La Jolla, Solana Beach and Rancho Santa Fe. Truly a self-made man, Dan worked his way through college, later utilizing the skills he had learned to co-found Income Property Group and Health Care Group in San Diego. Dan and his partners developed many notable properties, including the Chula Vista Marina and several office buildings and shopping centers. Seeing the opportunity, Dan and his partners were also pioneers in the senior housing/assisted living industry, having developed numerous retirement communities throughout Southern California. Yet, Dan would tell you his greatest accomplishment was his family. He always prioritized family and would rarely miss a child's game or any family gathering. Dan met his high school sweetheart Lorraine at the age of 15. She was literally the love of his life, and they went on to have a successful 64-year marriage, with Lorraine by his side till the end. Dan was at one time an "A" tennis player, but his true passion was golf. He was a longtime member at La Jolla Country Club and Fairbanks Ranch Country Club, where he practiced his game to the delight of his loved ones. There was never a question how he had played that day, as it was always written all over his face. Dan is survived by Lorraine and his three children, Kevin (Marilyn) Moriarty, Kristen (John) Frager, and Erin (Scott) McPherson, and will always be "Papa" or "Grandpa" to their seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. At his request no public service will be held and the family asks that in lieu of flowers, a gift to the Parkinson's Association of San Diego or be considered.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019