Daniel Andalon Garcia December 5, 1932 - March 14, 2020 San Diego Daniel Andalon Garcia was born at home and raised in Little Italy of San Diego, California on December 5, 1932, to Jose Garcia and Luisa Andalon. An ambitious child and hard worker, Daniel was always coming up with ways to make money to help benefit his family. When he wasn't working, he developed a love for the game of baseball. He often watched the San Diego Padres minor league team at Lane Field, where he loved to catch foul balls.In 1950, at age 18, Daniel joined the United States Army to serve his country in the Korean War. After his years of service, he met the love of his life while working at Kress Five-and-Dime. Daniel married Edna R. Aragon on March 3, 1957, and they were happily married for 63 years.Daniel worked as a Teamster shop steward for Western Carloading, and took great pride in being a good worker. The company then hired him as the warehouse manager to run the San Diego operation. After Western Carloading closed its San Diego operation, Daniel began working at ADP and later retired in 2000. He spent his retirement reading, watching sports, working in the yard, and of course, enjoying his family.Always a devoted husband and father, he was affectionately called "Danny" by his wife, and named "Papa" by "the kids." He enjoyed making jokes at every family gathering and his sense of humor made him endearing to many, especially his family and friends. His legacy of laughter will carry on through all who knew him.Daniel Andalon Garcia made his final departure on March 14, 2020, surrounded by his wife, children, and grandchildren. He was preceded by his parents, Jose Garcia and Luisa Andalon; and siblings, Ralph Garcia, Don Garcia, Amelia Romero, and his twin sister, Alice Turner. He is survived by his wife, Edna Garcia; four children, Anthony "Marco" Garcia, Elissa Calvani, Andre Garcia, and Arianna Jovillar (and spouses); fifteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; his sisters, Mary Salmon, Carmen Garcia, and Antoinetta "Maria" Altstatt; his brother, Roy Garcia; and many nieces and nephews.Viewing Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 10:00am - 12:30pm at Funeraria Del Angel, 607 National City Blvd., National City, CA 91950. Graveside Service and Burial Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 12:45pm at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery and Mausoleum, 4470 Hilltop Drive, San Diego, CA 92102.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 22, 2020