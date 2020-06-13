Daniel Edwin Sparks
1954 - 2019
In memory of Daniel Edwin Sparks.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Memorial service
11:00 - 03:00 PM
Bali Hai
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

8 entries
July 3, 2019
First let me say how sorry I was to here of Dan's passing. I was a work colleague of Dan's and have worked on and off with him since his Foodmaker days. I still have vivid memories of a trip we took MANY years ago back east where we never stopped laughing. Oh, and we and did some good work as well! Unfortunately, I missed the obituary in the paper, and since I'm no longer full time in the TV field, I didn't find out about this happening until July 2nd, or I would have made every effort to attend the service. Dan was always great to work with, whether as a client or crew. His knowledge, honesty and humor will be sorely missed.

Bob Shroder
San Diego, CA
June 23, 2019
Dan will be greatly missed by the Barry family. Your family is in our thoughts and prayers.

Mike & Wendy Barry (Denver, CO)
Mike Barry
Family
June 22, 2019
We are deeply saddened by the loss of Dan, brother of our dear friends Monty & Gail. Our prayers and condolences are with all of you.
Sincerely,
Dean and Gayla
Dean and Gayla Chesney
Family Friend
June 21, 2019
Catherine Sparks
June 19, 2019
Nicholas Sparks
June 16, 2019
Never met the man. Felt, and continue to feel, his greatness through one of his children I have a pleasure to be friends with. May we never forget our parents' legacies best seen through the families they leave behind. May we forever continue to enlarge on these legacies by the actions we take as we embark on building ones of our own.
Alyosha K
June 16, 2019
Wow...from the mid 70's through the 80's, Dan and I were inseparable.. From great bike rides with Lenny and the rest of "The Dudes," to fast food almost every day at Los 7 Burritos..to Mr. Frostie to watching the 3 Stooges.....we all had the best time of our lives.
Then, marriage and kids took over...but we managed to work together on the Foodmaker projects. I'm shocked, stunned, and greatly saddened. My best to Sandra, Josh and Nathan.....
Dan was a straight-up friend and person..........It hurts.
Jeff Prescott
June 16, 2019
I will miss ,that he was always just a phone call away.
Kernie Moeller
