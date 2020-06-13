First let me say how sorry I was to here of Dan's passing. I was a work colleague of Dan's and have worked on and off with him since his Foodmaker days. I still have vivid memories of a trip we took MANY years ago back east where we never stopped laughing. Oh, and we and did some good work as well! Unfortunately, I missed the obituary in the paper, and since I'm no longer full time in the TV field, I didn't find out about this happening until July 2nd, or I would have made every effort to attend the service. Dan was always great to work with, whether as a client or crew. His knowledge, honesty and humor will be sorely missed.
Bob Shroder
San Diego, CA
