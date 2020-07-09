Daniel F. Mulvihill January 12, 1927 - July 1, 2020 SAN DIEGO Daniel F. Mulvihill passed away at home on July 1st, surrounded by his beloved family. Dan was from an Irish settlement in Cumming, Iowa. He was born on January 12, 1927, at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa, to proud parents, James and Katherine Mulvihill. He was the fourth of eight children.Dan grew up on the Mulvihill Family Farm, where they grew corn, soybeans and raised Herford cattle and hogs. As a boy, Dan was educated at Lee #7, a one-room schoolhouse, along with his seven siblings and neighbors. He attended Dowling High School, Des Moines. Dan graduated from Iowa State University,with a degree in Animal Husbandry in 1949.After graduation, Dan served in the U. S. Army as a PFC, attending boot camp at Ft. Carson, Colorado.Because of his farm background, he was given the charge of inspector of all foods of animal origin for all branches of the service, mainly inspecting and purchasing meat, pork, eggs, in the Midwest region.After completing his time in the Army, Dan returned to assist on the family farm. He re-enrolled at Iowa State University in 1953 to take a course on animal nutrition. That was a life-changing decision as he met Mary Collins, a senior at Iowa State University.In July of 1953, Mary, and her family relocated to La Jolla, CA. Dan kept in touch and soon followed Mary to La Jolla in February of 1954, and they were married in August of 1955. They continued their love affair and marriage for 64 years.Dan is survived by his loving wife, Mary and his six children and twelve grandchildren. They are: Dr. Mary M. Mulvihill, Dr. Daniel F. Mulvihill II (Kathleen), James J. Mulvihill, John C. Mulvihill, Julie Mayer (Robert), and Michael J. Mulvihill (Wendy). Dan's beloved grandchildren include, Daniel F. Mulvihill III, Melanie Mulvihill Sizor (John), Kevin Mulvihill (Caitie), Michael Mulvihill, John Mulvihill II, Keely Mulvihill, Annie, Kate, and Ella Mulvihill, and Faith, and Bo Mayer; brother, Robert Mulvihill (Josetta), sister-in-law, Pat Mulvihill, sister-in-law, Jeanine Mulvihill, brother-in-law, Robert Collins (Alicia), brother-in-law, ArthurThomson, sister-in-law, Ruth Kelly, sister-in-law, Judy Collins, and sister-in-law, Sandy Collins.Dan began his career in 1954, making farm and ranch loans in California for the Percy H Goodwin Company, becoming Vice President and Chairman of the Board. In 1972, Dan founded his own company, Pacific Southwest Mortgage, in association with Harry Collins and Willis Allen. The company continued making and servicing commercial and agricultural loans in Southern California and theSouthwest. Over the years, the company moved into all facets of commercial real estate including development, asset management, property management and brokerage. The company was instrumental in the development, operation, and management of Kearny Mesa Complex, Mercy Medical Building and Scottsdale Conference Resort.That company continues today under two separate umbrellas: Pacific Southwest Realty Services, owned and operated by Dan's son, James, and nephew, Daniel Phelan, which handles commercial loans in Southern California and the Southwest, and Pacific Southwest Mortgage, the family company, which ownsand operates real estate assets, and is run by his son, John.Dan gave to his community. He was at the forefront of giving to and serving in many organizations, including the American Ireland Fund, San Diego (Past President), University of San Diego School of Business Advisory Board, Chief Fundraiser of the Ernest W. Hahn Chair of Real Estate Finance at USD, a past Chairman of the President's Club at USD, and a long standing member of USD's Burnham Moore's Real Estate Center Advisory Board, being awarded emeritus status in 2019.In 1985, Dan served as the organizing chairman of the Scripps Mercy Hospital Foundation at the insistence of Sister Mary Joanne DeVincenti. Dan's response: "Yes, Sister!" To date, more than $160 million in unrestricted funds have been raised to benefit Scripps Mercy. In 1986, he was appointed to the Board of Trustees at Scripps Health and served as a trustee of Scripps Health Foundation of Medicine and Science in 1996. Dan loved to help those in need, especially through health care and the Scripps Mercy Foundation. In 2006, in recognition of his decades of community service, he was honored as San Diego's "Nice Guy of the Year", by the San Diego Nice Guys Foundation.In 2009, Dan was awarded an honorary doctorate in Philosophy from Pontifical University, Saint Patrick's College, Maynooth, Ireland, after over 25 years of support for the college and seminary. In addition, to honor his Irish heritage, he sat on the International Board of the American Ireland Fund, which raised money to promote peace, culture, and charity in Ireland. Dan loved being Irish, was an avid Nortre Dame football fan, had a great tenor voice, and never missed an opportunity to belt out his favorite song "Danny Boy"!Gregarious and fun-loving, Dan had a keen interest in people. His compassion, generosity, and willingness to lend his expertise to others flowed through all he did. He loved to laugh, sing, and to be around children. A child at heart, he loved Irish jokes, lots of holiday lights, and was a notorious, creative prankster. As a fix-it tinkerer, gadget lover, admirer of trains and moving toys, his garages were a well-used play space for he and his grandchildren.Dan was a man of action, one who got involved and was not afraid to ask others to help as well. He was committed to his loving wife, Mary, his family, his faith, his company and all who worked with him there, and his community. Dan believed "one person could make a difference" and "together, we can help others in need". He led by example and challenges each of you to give back to someone or something important to you.Dan was dedicated to his church, from his upbringing at Saint Patrick's parish in Cumming, Iowa, continuing with many years of service at All Hallows Church in La Jolla. Dan always made his faith a priority in life. He is now in the hands of God, smiling down upon us! To continue his legacy of giving, please consider making a donation in memory of Dan Mulvihill to: St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Dan's boyhood parish in the Irish Settlement, host of the 1979 visit of Saint Pope John Paul II, or to Scripps Mercy Hospital.St. Patrick's Catholic Church c/o St. Joseph's Church, 1026 N. 8th Avenue, Winterset, IA 50273. Scripps Mercy Hospital c/o Scripps Health Foundation, P.O. Box 2669, La Jolla, CA 92038.A private service will be held for family members only due to Covid19.



