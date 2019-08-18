|
Daniel J. Dan' Ferbal 1965 - August 13, 2019 San Diego Dan Ferbal passed away on August 13, 2019 at the age of 54 after a yearlong battle with a rare and aggressive nerve cancer at home surrounded by his family and several close friends. Born in San Diego, CA, into a Spanish family, the older of two siblings, Dan was raised bilingually and tri-culturally. He spoke Spanish at home and English at school and was raised in the Spanish, American and Mexican cultures. After the passing of his mother from cancer in 1974, the family moved in with his two aunts in Tijuana, Mexico, so they could help his father raise he and his sister while they continued to attend school in San Diego. Dan was a kind, intelligent, strong-willed boy who loved traveling, the arts and music learning to play the guitar and the piano. In school, he also studied French, his maternal grandmother's native tongue. His love of language and travel as a child became a lifelong passion. In TJ, he learned to drive and his love of life and hospitality emerged. He was a natural born tour guide and enjoyed sharing adventures with others. He attended various Catholic schools and graduated from Marian High School in 1982 to go on to San Diego State University while working at Pep Boys. It was during college Dan, his father and sister moved back to San Diego. He lost his father to cancer in 1986. In 1993, Dan started his second job, joining the Evans Hotels where he remained the rest of his life. Beginning as a Recruiting Coordinator, he was quickly promoted to Director of Training. In that capacity, he spearheaded recruiting and training efforts for the reopening of The Lodge at Torrey Pines, which resulted in the hotel receiving a AAA Five-Diamond Award in its first year. In subsequent years, Dan was promoted several more times and became the Vice President of Human Resources in 2014 a position he held until his death. He had the ultimate responsibility for the recruitment, hiring, and orientation of every employee who joined the company. He genuinely cared about each individual on the team and was an enthusiastic leader. Dan was recognized on multiple occasions for his contributions to the Evans Company and the hospitality community. In 2005, he was the recipient of the Gina Cesena Gold Key Award for his contributions to the betterment of the tourism industry in San Diego. Dan has volunteered throughout his life and made many contributions to the communities in which he lived. He was a founding Director of the Rob Benzon Foundation and served on the board for 20 years. The organization provides unexpected financial support and hope to individuals who are in emergent need. The organization's main fundraiser, Launch Party, started in his home many years ago and has grown to a huge, annual event at the historic Burnham House. Dan was integral in the growth and success of the foundation, producing the event and guiding the organization to its current success. Dan had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh which he did every day with his life partner of almost 27 years. Dan was generous; always thinking of others; loved to entertain in his home and his boat. He was a loving and devoted son, nephew, brother, husband, and friend many of whom he considered family. Dan lived a full and joy-filled life, with a positive spirit, always seeing the best in others. He is an inspiration to us all to be our best selves and live life to its fullest. Dan is survived by his husband Steven Hawley, his sister Madeleine Ferbal, her spouse Susan Moore and his cat Jon Snow. The funeral will be a graveside service with the interment of his ashes on Saturday, August 24 at 11:00 am at Holy Cross Cemetery, 4470 Hilltop Drive. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Bahia Hotel on September 10 at 3:00 PM. Preferred memorials to The Rob Benzon Foundation in memory of Dan Ferbal. Checks can be sent to RBF c/o John Dillon, 4094 Georgia Street, #1, San Diego, CA 92013 or online at donate.robbenzon.org.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019