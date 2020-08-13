1/1
Daniel J. Ferbal
1964 - 2019
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In Loving Memory of Daniel J. Ferbal who passed away August 13, 2019.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Cemetery
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Bahia Hotel
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
August 12, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person.
F. Stephen Calamita
September 5, 2019
I am so saddened and shocked to hear of Dan's passing. It was just this week that I was trying to re-connect with him as I'm traveling to San Diego September 13th for vacation and wanted to get together for lunch or a happy hour.
Dan was one of my first and dearest friends when I lived in San Diego/Pacific Beach. He was so kind, generous, and a truly enjoyable person. I'll always remember taking "day trips" up Hwy 1 speeding along in his little convertible listening to Donna Summer. No matter what you did with Dan, you had fun. I will deeply miss him as he was one of the nicest persons I have ever met. We stayed in touch for a while when I moved back to Minnesota, but like many people, everyone goes their own way and we lose touch. I'm glad to see Dan had such a rewarding career, loving husband, family, and so many, many friends. My deepest sympathy goes out to all.
Dan Hetman
August 31, 2019
You are in my prayers my dear friend
Patty Cortes
August 26, 2019
My sincere sympathy to Steven and Dan's Family. Sometimes you meet people in life that leave a warm lasting impression. Dan was one of those people and will always be missed.
F. Stephen Calamita
August 24, 2019
My sympathies to all of Danny's family and friends.
Maria Strong
August 24, 2019
Very saddened to hear about Mr.Ferbal's passing. He was the nicest human being, great loss for his family, friends and for the Evans Hotels team. Rest in Peace Mr. Ferbal. Great honor to get to meet you.
Claudia Prieto
August 24, 2019
Claudia Prieto
August 23, 2019
They do not make them any better than Dan. He is THE nicest, kindest, fun, selfless, benevolent and magnanimous, person and glad to call him family. we are so lucky to have had him with us as long as we did, You are loved and very missed but never forgotten. Happy Trails!
Rusty Updegraff
August 18, 2019
So very sorry to hear of Dan's death. He was truly a genuine, kind soul. I'll never forget his support and kindness at LTP in 2001. He will be missed.
Susi Haugh (fka Goodman)
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved