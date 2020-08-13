I am so saddened and shocked to hear of Dan's passing. It was just this week that I was trying to re-connect with him as I'm traveling to San Diego September 13th for vacation and wanted to get together for lunch or a happy hour.

Dan was one of my first and dearest friends when I lived in San Diego/Pacific Beach. He was so kind, generous, and a truly enjoyable person. I'll always remember taking "day trips" up Hwy 1 speeding along in his little convertible listening to Donna Summer. No matter what you did with Dan, you had fun. I will deeply miss him as he was one of the nicest persons I have ever met. We stayed in touch for a while when I moved back to Minnesota, but like many people, everyone goes their own way and we lose touch. I'm glad to see Dan had such a rewarding career, loving husband, family, and so many, many friends. My deepest sympathy goes out to all.

Dan Hetman