Daniel John Dan' Feraldo July 24, 1940 - February 8, 2020 Chula Vista Dan passed away on February 8, 2020 from cancer. He was 79 years old. Dan was born in San Diego to Albert and Mary (Constantino) Feraldo. His younger brother Gary was added to the family four years later. In 1950 the family relocated to Bonita. Dan graduated from Chula Vista High School in 1958. He attended San Diego City College where he received an Associate of Arts degree. In 1966 he earned a B.A. in Behavioral Sciences from La Sierra College. Dan was hired by The San Diego County Department of Public Welfare in 1967 as a Social Worker. He spent 22 years working in Adult Services and Adult Protective Services. During that time he completed The Masters in Social Work (MSW) program at San Diego State State University. In 1988 he transferred to the Health Department's AIDS Case Management program as a Case Manager. He was partnered with a Public Health Nurse providing services to HIV (+) and AIDS diagnosed clients. He worked in this position for 10 years. Throughout his working career and in retirement, Dan found time to pursue his avocation of acting in Community and Professional Theatres in the San Diego area. He was predeceased by his parents, Albert and Mary Feraldo. Dan is survived by his brother, Gary Feraldo, and sister-in-law, Patricia. He is also survived by his numerous cousins. His ashes will be scattered at sea or in the mountains. A Celebration of Life will be held on March 5, 2020, 1:00 pm, at the Bonita Golf Club, 5540 Sweetwater Rd., Bonita, CA 91902.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 23, 2020