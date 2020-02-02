|
|
Daniel Joseph de la Vega 1932 - 2020 La Jolla Dr. Daniel Joseph de la Vega passed away at Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla, surrounded by his loving family, on January 18, 2020, at age 87. Dan was born to Margaret and Francis de la Vega and was the youngest of five sons on their small farm outside Omaha, Nebraska.He attended Creighton Prep, Creighton University and the University of Nebraska, obtaining his MD in 1956. Dan interned at the Graduate Hospital in Philadelphia. From there he set off for Navy service as a medical officer with the Military Sea Transport Service at Fort Mason in San Francisco, finishing at the Naval Hospital in San Diego. Dan completed his pathology residency at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota in 1962. While there, Dan met Janet, whom he married in 1962. They moved to La Jolla in 1964, where they raised their five children, Rachel, Dan Jr., Mary, John, and Fred. "Dr. D" began his 32-year career as a pathologist at Mercy Hospital, becoming Chief of Pathology before he retired in 1996. After losing his beloved Jan to cancer in 1994, Dan was blessed to find a new loving partner in Elaine; they were married in 1996. Dan and Elaine remained in La Jolla, enjoying volunteering, traveling and spending time with family including Taj the cat. Dan's longtime service as a Eucharistic minister continued up until the very end--he brought Holy Communion to housebound parishioners and hospitalized patients at Scripps Memorial.Dan was devoted to his family, his Church, his profession. Derived from his Great Depression childhood was his calm, cool demeanor, which even his children as teenagers could not break. He gently pushed them forward, needing very few words: "Keep up the good work." He was the quintessential "perfect Dad." A great and honest life lived well.Dan was preceded in death by Janet, his parents, and brothers. He is survived by Elaine; children, Rachel (Robert Ardecky), Dan Jr. (Holly), Mary, John (Jenny), and Fred; grandchildren, Daniel III, Sam, James and Andrew; and Rachel's step-children Llysia (Chris), Jessica (Frank), and Nick. Funeral Mass will be held at All Hallows Church, 6602 La Jolla Scenic Drive South, in La Jolla on Saturday, February 8th, at 10 a.m., with reception to follow at the parish hall. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Scripps Health Foundation or St. Vincent de Paul/Father Joe's Villages.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020