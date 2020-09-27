Daniel Joseph Powell

August 1, 1948 - September 10, 2020

San Diego, CA

It is with great sadness the family of Daniel J Powell, announce his passing on September 10, 2020 at the age of 72. Dan was born in San Diego and graduated from Kearny High School in 1967. In 1969, Dan enlisted in the U.S. Army and completed basic training at Ford Ord, CA. While serving with the 588th Engineer Battalion near the Cambodian border in Vietnam, Dan was severely wounded. Dan acted in true warrior fashion receiving 2 purple hearts. After his military service, he embarked on a career as an Automotive Technician for 35 years.Dan and his wife Lucy spent many hours together, traveling, visiting family and friends, watching sports, drinking wine, and always enjoying life to the fullest. Dan played football and baseball as a youth and in high school, he continued his passion for sports by coaching his sons and grandson. He loved his classmates from high school and always looked forward to Kearny alumni gatherings. John Gibson and David Brothers held a special place in Dan's heart. Dan will be remembered by his wife of 24 years, Lucy, his sons Craig and Eric Powell, his stepdaughters Donna King, Carrie Henderson, and Amy Poynter, his siblings Kathy Goolsby and Ken Powell, 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. All who knew Dan will miss his infectious smile and sense of humor. Church services will be held at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church on Friday, October 16th at 10am.



