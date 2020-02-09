Home

Daniel Lee Boyle November 15, 1940 - January 12, 2020 SAN DIEGO Daniel Lee Boyle, born in Keokuk, IA, 25 years US Navy retires Master Chief Boatswian's Mate. Retired from Port of San Diego.Survived by wife, Sharon Ray Boyle; daughter, Deanna, sons, Patrick and Timothy; four grandchildren; and sister, Mary Jo Bowles.Services are to be held on at Miramar National Cemetery, 5795 Noble Drive, San Diego, CA 92081, starting time 10:30 am on February 14. Celebration of Life gathering from 12-1pm at Encanto VFW Post, 1512, at 6873 Federal Blvd. Lemon Grove, 91945.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020
