Daniel Patrick Cocco October 23, 1943 - August 19, 2019 Cardiff Daniel Patrick Cocco, of Cardiff by the Sea, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019. He was born in Columbia, South Carolina on October 23, 1943. He joined the US Marines in 1961, earned the rank of Corporal and was honorably discharged on June 6, 1964.Dan was President and owner of Cocco Construction Company, Inc. since 1976.He leaves his wife, Tamara, of 49 years, his son Dan Cocco, Jr, of Bellingham, Washington, son Robert Cocco and wife, Monique and their children Jason Martinez and Haley, of Encinitas and his daughter Tracy Cocco Hill and husband Jesse and their children Jim and Sam of Encinitas. He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Earl and Florene McGinty of Medford, Oregon; and his sister, Barbara Henry of Napa and her daughter, Dina Potter of Bothell, Washington; and his grandnephews and grandniece, Gage, Max Potter, Anthony, and Lanai Merlino. He will especially be missed by his golden retriever, Jack.A Mass will be held for him at St. James Catholic Church in Solana Beach at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 9, followed by interment at Miramar National Cemetery, at 1:30 p.m. A celebration of life will take place at his home.Donations may be made to WreathsAcrossAmerica.org in lieu of flowers. El Camino Memorial Encinitas will be handling all details.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019
