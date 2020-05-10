Dear Carrie and Danielle, my condolences to you for the loss of your father. Carrie, bless you for the wonderful care that you gave him throughout his prolonged illness. He was very lucky to have you there 24/7 to help him and keep him company. Because of you, this wonderful man was able to pass with dignity in his own home. You are an angel.



Sincerely,



Sandy Resnick

