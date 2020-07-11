Dann - June 14, 2020 Littleton, New Hampshire The San Diego native known by his one name, Dann, who for reasons of liberty moved to New Hampshire after retiring from his employ with the city of San Diego, passed into death this mid-June. Dann was raised by his devoted mother, Laura Metz, who proceeded him in death.With consistent dedication to personal liberty, Dann was known to passionately express his views at local civic venues and in the media.Fiercely independent and private, multi-talented and caring, Dann leaves a large void with his passing. He is survived by his friend and former wife in San Diego and his loving domestic partner in new Hampshire. Burial arrangements are private.Remembrance gifts in Dann's name may be made to his favorite charity: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at stjude.org
by phone (800) 805-5856, or contact donors@stjude.org with questions.