1/
Dann -
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dann - June 14, 2020 Littleton, New Hampshire The San Diego native known by his one name, Dann, who for reasons of liberty moved to New Hampshire after retiring from his employ with the city of San Diego, passed into death this mid-June. Dann was raised by his devoted mother, Laura Metz, who proceeded him in death.With consistent dedication to personal liberty, Dann was known to passionately express his views at local civic venues and in the media.Fiercely independent and private, multi-talented and caring, Dann leaves a large void with his passing. He is survived by his friend and former wife in San Diego and his loving domestic partner in new Hampshire. Burial arrangements are private.Remembrance gifts in Dann's name may be made to his favorite charity: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org by phone (800) 805-5856, or contact donors@stjude.org with questions.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jul. 11, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved