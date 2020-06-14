Danna Gardiner February 15, 1934 - March 4, 2020 Jackson, WY Danna (Danny) Gardiner passed, after a long and courageous battle against cancer, on March 4, 2020, at St John's Living Center Hospice Care. She was surrounded by her devoted partner of 36 years and members of the phenomenal staff.Danny was born February 15, 1934, in National City, California (San Diego), to Pauline and Daniel Gardiner. She was an only child. Her father was in the U.S. Navy, which meant a lot of traveling as a child. By the time she had graduated from high school, she had attended five schools, including Norfolk, VA, Newport, RI, Berkeley, CA, Bremerton, WA, and, finally, San Diego, CA. While in Berkeley, she became a lifelong fan of the Golden Bears.Danny's mother was first-generation Polish, and Danny was very proud of her Polish heritage, especially the food. She was a skilled cook and made her favorite Polish dishes, pierogi (dumplings), and Polish sauerkraut.After graduating from high school in 1952, she attended UC Berkeley for a semester but flunked out from partying too much. She then moved to San Diego and worked for the recreation department there for several years and earned her education degree at San Diego State University. She then taught grades 3 through 6 in San Diego. Her students loved her, and many kept in touch over the years. She got invited to and attended many of their weddings.Danny was a superb coach. She coached elementary children in track and field, baseball, and flag football. Under her leadership, they won numerous championships.She met her life partner, Nancy Rufener, while coaching the softball team at the Naval Training Center San Diego in 1984. She was a natural athlete and played softball in the 1960s.Danny loved to travel and visited all fifty states as well as most of Canada. She was a history buff and loved visiting historical sites. She was an avid reader of history too.She and Nancy moved to Jackson in 1992, where Danny threw herself wholeheartedly into her new community. She volunteered for the Old West Days Parade and co-chaired that committee. She was involved with the Community Entry Services as well. Among her many loves were gardening, mowing the lawn on her riding mower, and mothering several cats and dogs throughout her life and making people laugh with her great sense of humor. She never gave up her love of teaching and, in fact, one of the neighborhood boys who struggled with math was the beneficiary of her kind tutoring and is forever grateful for her help.She was preceded in death by her parents and many pets. She is survived by her partner, Nancy, many friends, and the most recent member of our family, Laverne, a loving dog whom she met through the Senior PAWS program.We were so grateful for, and want to thank, St John's Health and the St John's Living Center staff for their professionalism, love, and kindness.There will be no service. Donations may be made in Danny's name to Senior PAWS of Jackson Hole."ONCE A BEAR ALWAYS A BEAR!"



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store