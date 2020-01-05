|
Danny Richard Dan' Euliss March 3, 1935 - December 17, 2019 Vancouver Danny Richard Euliss was born in National City, CA, on March 3, 1935 and passed away December 17, 2019. His heart was too sick and he was very tired so he moved on to his next adventure. He had a good life though. As he tells it, by the time he was 5 years old, he had been halfway around the world. He got his accounting degree from San Diego State University and retired from Kyocera Industrial Ceramics Corp., Vancouver, WA, as the IT Manager. Dan is survived by his wife Saxon, his nieces Dawn and Cynthia, and his sister, Jackie. He was preceded in death by his parents and his two children, Marc and Dana.A Celebration of Life service is scheduled at CDM Caregiving Services, 2300 NE Andresen Rd., Vancouver, WA 98661, on January 12, 2020 from 1 p.m. The family requests no flowers and remembrances can be sent in Dan's name to CDM.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020