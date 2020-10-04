Darlene Ann 'Dar' Quan
January 15, 1947 - September 26, 2020
San Diego
Darlene never hid her love of animals. For the last 30 years, she had 2 long haired dachshunds, which she placed on a higher pedestal than her husband, John (probably for good reasons), until the grandkids arrived. Buddy, the latest edition of canine perfection, accompanied her everywhere; every moment. John was the facilitator and shared the bed. What made her happy was a morning lick and a wagging tail. From Buddy, not so much John. She taught elementary school children for 38 years, mostly kindergarten at Otay Elementary School, and loved every minute with her children. After retirement, it was tough not having gaggles of kids hanging on her dress every morning, but John, although just a single "adult" filled the role admirably.
She loved her job, the dedicated teachers, and all the children. Unlike Santa, she loved the children, dogs and John whether they were naughty or nice.During college, John tortured Darlene (perhaps unintentionally) with a parade of ridiculous vehicles, including a forty-foot Mack school bus that he picked her up in to take her miniature golfing with another couple. His car required a hand crank to start and, Dar being a normal human being, was terribly embarrassed and would hide on the floor to conceal herself, causing John endless fits of laughter. Darlene graduated from Pacific High School in Riverside, California, in 1964, followed by San Diego State University in 1969. In 1969, she was somehow bamboozled into marrying John, and they had an amazing 51-year marriage. They have two sons. Kevin and his wife Prat live in NYC with their children Jake and Ava. Scott and his wife Isabella reside in Bali, Indonesia. Kevin started his career as a US Peace Corps Volunteer is Uruguay and then joined Wall Street as a banker having survived Lehman Brothers and is now at Royal Bank of Canada. Prat is Chair of the Department of Surgery at a Brooklyn hospital. Jake and Ava attend public middle schools in NYC and are Zooming into the new school session. Scott was a full-time attorney for 20 years or so, then a head chef and owner of two restaurants, and, at one time, a productive member of society employing many people for which his parents could be proud. Now we think he surfs and takes long motorbike rides in Bali and apparently produces nothing of value despite his parents providing him an exemplary education. Luckily, his wife Isabella makes up for Scott's shortcomings by working for BNI Bank in Indonesia making business loans to grow the Indonesian economy.Darlene was able to have her grandkids the last 11 summers for 2 months each year. They sailed the Pacific Northwest from Seattle to British Columbia beginning at age 2 along with Buddy who was then 2 months old. Sailing was a large presence in Darlene's life: she volunteered for the San Diego Yacht Club Race Committee, participated for two years on the junior race committee, assisted with the Santa Clara Racing Association activities, and organizing Kevin's activities for the USA Olympic Board Sailing Team for 4 years all around the world, while also driving, flying and otherwise assisting Scott to enable his participation in junior sailing competitions and championships.Despite the Covid social restrictions and her recent ALS diagnosis, Darlene found magical pleasure in taking her new Tesla on long afternoon tours, in perfect comfort, with the entertainment system fully engaged, throughout Southern California, including San Diego. And her iPhone was busy at least 9 hours a day checking WhatsApp and Facetiming everyone about everything. Addiction is a strong word, but she would sometimes have her iPhone and laptop simultaneously at use not to miss any events on social media, calls, videos, group chats, and jokes. These are the times and events that kept her happy. She passed away in her sleep peacefully and too quickly for those left behind, but we are thankful for so many things she was and did. Buddy looks for her every day.No physical memorial is to be held due to Covid. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to The ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Blvd Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209 US, https://donate.als.org/