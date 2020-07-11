1/1
Darlene Leona Blanchard Johnson
Darlene Leona Blanchard Johnson December 20, 1934 - June 14, 2020 Coronado Darlene Leona Blanchard Johnson, beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother, of Coronado, passed away peacefully and happily on June 14, 2020.Darlene was born In Kansas City, Kansas. She married Tom Johnson, her High School sweetheart, and had blissful 66 years together. She was a Navy Chaplains wife, traveling the world. During their 30 years in the Navy, they lived on both U.S. coasts, Naples, Italy, Nea Makri, Greece, and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Darlene was the sponsor of the Navy Chaplain's Wives club in Norfolk, VA, when Tom was the Atlantic Fleet Chaplain and again in San Diego. She loved showing off her picture-purse, filled with her beloved three children, nine grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She enjoyed RVing, enjoying the Grand Canyon, and driving to Alaska on the Alcan highway. She will be in our hearts forever.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Point Loma Presbyterian Church, 2128 Chatsworth Blvd, San Diego, CA 92107, or the San Diego Alzheimer's Association.A memorial service will be held on July 16 at 10:30 a.m., at the Point Loma Community Presbyterian Church, and burial at the Miramar National Cemetery.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
