Obituary Condolences Flowers Darlene Mae Malm October 10, 1926 - February 14, 2019 San Diego Darlene Mae Malm, age 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday, 14 February 2019, at Silverado Escondido Memory Care Community.Darlene was the only child of Conrad and Gertrude Nelson, born in Norfolk, Nebraska and raised during The Great Depression. She spent summers on the farm with her aunts, uncles and cousins, and while she enjoyed the delicious, hearty food on the farm, she preferred the city to the country. Graduating from Omaha's Central High School in 1944, she entered the workforce as a secretary at an insurance company. In 1946, she married Frank Stewart Malm and began a journey as a Navy wife and mother which would take her to many new destinations. She enjoyed hosting parties with Navy friends and their children and got very good packing up the family and moving to the next city as required every few years. Once her children were past their early teens, she returned to work as a secretary at the American Association of University Women in Washington, DC and John Adams Middle School in Alexandria, VA. The family moved to San Diego in 1969.The travel didn't stop there. She and Frank traveled the world together, by air, land and sea, often in the company of friends and family. They shared a passion for sightseeing, food, music, genealogy and watching their grandchildren grow and develop. To stay in shape, Darlene took up tap dancing at age 51. In retirement, she spent over 20 years recording family history and organizing family photos and important papers. Darlene will best be remembered as a great listener, always framing conversations about the life and times of others. Darlene is survived by her daughter Sheila (Jeffrey) Truesdell of San Diego, CA, Richard (Robbie) Malm of Des Moines, IA and Steven (Joan) Malm of South Bend, IN; five grandchildren: Sarah Fairfield of Iowa City, IA, Jonathan Malm of Fulton, MD, Kathryn Cloe of Des Moines, IA, Kirsten Malm of San Francisco, CA and Steven Malm of Los Angeles, CA. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her beloved granddaughter Margaret "Meggie" Malm.A memorial service for Darlene will be held on 10 May 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Therese Church, 6400 Saint Therese Way, San Diego, CA. Interment will be at Fort Rosecrans, 1700 Cabrillo Memorial Drive, San Diego, CA, immediately following the memorial service.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Alzheimer's San Diego. https://alzsandiego.z2systems.com/campaign.jsp?campaign=110&fundraiser=460560& Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries