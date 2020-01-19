|
Darlene Mary Callahan Berlin March 28, 1935 - January 3, 2020 San Diego Darlene Mary Callahan Berlin passed quietly on January 3, 2020, surrounded by her family. Darlene was the only child of Adean and John Callahan, born on March 28, 1935 in St. Paul, MN. She was a passionate Art student at Minneapolis School of Art in Minnesota, where she met her husband of 64 years, Ronald Berlin. They moved to Los Alamitos, CA where Darlene's joy was raising their children, Peter, Cortland, Leslie, Nick, Cindy and Liza, in a close-knit community where they made life-long friends. In 1972 the family moved to San Diego where Darlene continued to be an involved mother, supporting her children in school, sports and individual interests. Darlene blessed all with her love of art, crafting, sewing, cooking, cake decorating and Neil Diamond music! She loved family and holiday festivities. She also loved the ocean. It was her favorite place to take her children and later, her grandchildren. Darlene was welcoming, loving and giving. Her home and heart were always open to anyone in need.Darlene is survived by her husband Ron, 5 of her 6 children, 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was loved by many and will be missed by all. A reception will be held February 7 from 12 -3:30pm at La Mesa Community Center, 4975 Memorial Dr., CA 91942.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020