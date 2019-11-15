|
Darol Kosek May 20, 1932 - November 6, 2019 San Diego Darol Kosek, 87, cherished father, grandfather and brother, passed gently and peacefully at home November 6, 2019, joining his beloved wife. Gathered was his large extended family and goodbyes were said with tears, laughter and numberless expressions of gratitude for a lifetime of selflessness, love and support.Born in Los Angeles May 20, 1932 to Edward and Mary Kosek, he was known early on for hard work and commitment, taking on a paper route at age 7. He married the love of his life, Agnes Williams, and moved to San Diego in 1956 where they raised 7 children. Machinist at several top aerospace companies, he left the industry in 1974 to pursue his first love, carpentry. Darol earned a reputation for work ethic, integrity and high standards, and was rapidly promoted to Superintendent of major construction projects, including the Coronado Cays and Barrett Homes. He went on to achieve his Contractor's License and establish DNA General Construction. He was a man of tenderness, gentle strength and pragmatic sensibilities who guided his children and grandchildren throughout their lives. With few words, he quietly taught us through action his faith, charity, compassion, generosity, selflessness and love for family. We will miss his wry humor, old vinyls and procession of homeless kitties he saved. His death leaves us grieving, but forever celebrating a life lived gracefully and with love overflowing.Survived by daughters Mary, Frances, Lilli, Lisa and Lorna, son Douglas, nine grandchildren and new great grandchild. Mass will be celebrated Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 12 noon at Holy Cross Mausoleum Chapel. Onsite interment immediately follows.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 15, 2019