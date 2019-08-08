|
Darold Nogle December 10, 1951 - August 3, 2019 ENCINITAS Darold Nogle, dedicated dad, husband, son and brother, influential high school coach and teacher, died at home with his family after a brave four-year fight against cancer. Through it all, he stayed positive, placed his life squarely in God's hands, and had unshakable faith.An accomplished multi-sport athlete, Darold Nogle was a wide receiver on the record-breaking San Diego State Aztec football team under Don Coryell in the early 70's. He also played tight end for the San Diego Chargers and the Philadelphia Bell (WFL). But Darold's most significant professional contribution and privilege was as a teacher and coach for 35 years at Torrey Pines High School and the San Dieguito Union High School District, where Coach Nogle had a positive influence on thousands of students and young athletes.The second of four children, Darold was born to Wayne and Ruth Nogle in Whittier, California. He married Kari Murphy Nogle in 1986, and the two raised their son, Alex and daughter, Erin in Encinitas. Darold was a faithful Christian and one of the first members of North Coast Calvary Chapel. He was a fierce, yet fair competitor and team player, an avid golfer, thoroughbred racing fan, surfer, and a loyal, generous, and upbeat friend to many. He was our rock headstrong, strong in body, beliefs, and passions but with a sensitive center. He will be greatly missed.Darold is survived by his son, daughter, wife, brother Jerry, and sister Darlene. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Don. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, August 13 at 11 AM at North Coast Calvary Chapel. Donations in Darold's memory may be made to SDSU Aztec Football (scholarships) at alturl.com/rzvuz or (619) 594-5162.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 8, 2019