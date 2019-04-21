|
|
Dave Mitchell March 14, 1953 - February 8, 2019 SAN DIEGO Dave Mitchell aged 65 passed away at Tri-City hospital on February 8, 2019, after a tough battle with pancreatic cancer. Born March 14, 1953 in San Diego, California, the son of Alven and Patricia. Dave was a Real Estate broker for more than 40 years. He will be remembered for his honest business dealings, dedication to his wife of 40 years, and four children.He is survived by his wife, four children, four grandchildren, three siblings. Memorial service will be held at his home on June 1st at 4:00 pm.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019