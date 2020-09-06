David A Drew
August 24, 1932 - August 20, 2020
Poway
David Arthur Drew, M.D. passed away August 20, 2020 following a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was born August 24, 1932 in Loveland, Colorado. David was a man of brilliant intellect, great compassion, sharp humor and tremendous humility. He was well loved and enormously respected by family, friends and colleagues. David met his wife, Mary Suzanne MacKinnon Drew while studying at the Univ. of Colorado, Boulder and they were married July 27, 1957. David then graduated from the University of Michigan Medical School. He completed an Anesthesiology Residency at U of M. David and Sue moved to San Diego in 1967. David worked as an Anesthesiologist at Mercy Hospital for 30 years, Sue predeceased David in 1982. In 1983, David married Judith Alander Burgess. David and Judy lived in La Mesa California until David's retirement in 1997. They then relocated to Southport North Carolina and 3 years ago to York Maine. David and Judy had a total of eight children. Mary Drew Bedrosian, MEd (Peter) of Lakeside, California; Donald Drew, MD (Rose) of Poway, California; Martha Mosier Lyford, Esq. (Tom) of Laguna Niguel, California; Sara Drew Bartlett. MEd (Jeff) of Las Vegas, Nevada; Jim Drew (Laura) of Boulder City, Nevada; Pam Burgess (Nick) of York, Maine; and Leonard "Ted" (Leanne) Burgess, Esq. of San Diego, California. He was recently predeceased by daughter Beth Howell (Tom). They have 20 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Celebrate the wonderful man David was: be compassionate, tell a joke, and hug your loved ones. David's complete obituary and a virtual memorial wall where memories can be shared is found at jspelkeyfuneralhome.com/obituary/dr-david-drew
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests those who wish to donate contact The Alzheimer's Association https://www.alz.org