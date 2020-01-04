|
David Alan Hall September 14, 1941 - December 6, 2019 San Diego Dave was born into the Hall Family of El Cajon to Julian "Skip" and Lois Hall. He worked at the family business of WD Hall Lumber & Hardware Co. until his late teens. He met his wife Linda while attending San Diego City College and they married at the young age of 19 and 20. At the age of 21, Dave was hired by the San Diego Police Department where he served for over 30 years, retiring as a Captain. During his tenure, he served in a variety of units including patrol, traffic, training, investigations and homicide. Dave was also one of the original members of the San Diego Police SWAT team. After SDPD, Dave moved to Sacramento where he worked for the state at Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) as a Bureau Chief for 6 years. He returned to San Diego and became Chief of the San Diego Harbor Police for 4 years where his efforts earned him the very first "Public Service Award" from the Department of Homeland Security, for his work with the US Coast Guard in securing and screening the port of San Diego after 9/11. Dave went on to serve as interim Police Chief for the city of Emeryville and Fresno Yosemite Airport. He served overseas helping the country of Montenegro modernize its police force. Dave later served on the board for Institute for Public Strategies, a nonprofit organization in San Diego working to address public safety issues. He also enjoyed working the numerous sporting events across the country as a manager for Elite Security. Dave didn't know the term retire and was always looking for a way to be of service. He was President of the Retired Fire and Police Association for 4 years and he served on the board until he passed. He was President of the Rancho Bernardo Friends of the Library, and he served as a volunteer on Copline, an international hotline for officers. Dave's hobbies were supporting the "old Chargers," spending time with his family and friends, reading, traveling and riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Dave was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and a great mentor and friend to many. He lived his life to the fullest and always had an attitude of gratitude. At the age of 78, Dave passed away from cancer on Dec. 6, 2019 while surrounded by his family. He leaves behind his wife Linda of 58 years, son Larry and wife Juliette, son Andy and fiance DeeAna, son Jeff and wife Melissa, grandchildren Jake, Lauren, Alyssa, Hailey and Max Hall, step-grandson Blake Tyre, sister Lois Willoughby and brother Eric Hammer. Dave's Celebration of Life will be held at the Unity Center San Diego, 8999 Activity Rd., S.D., on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers consider donations in his name to the Retired Fire and Police Association of San Diego, Copline or Rancho Bernardo Friends of the Library.
