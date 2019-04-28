|
David Alexander Chappie August 21, 1935 - April 18, 2019 Aloha, OR Former resident of Greendale, WI, Escondido, CA, and Tucson, AZ, Dave Chappie passed peacefully at home on April 18th, 2019 in Portland, OR. David was born August 21st, 1935 in Greendale, Wisconsin, to Frank and Victoria Chappie. David earned his PhD in Human Behavior and spent 40 years as an educator in San Diego North County, sharing his time, patience and knowledge with thousands of students and colleagues over the years. He was a running enthusiast, completing two San Diego Marathons, and kept very active throughout his life. David was a loving father and husband, and a dear friend to many. David Chappie is survived by his sister Mary, wife Charrie, children Chris and Carol, and grandsons Tayfun and Alexander. He will be loved, missed, and remembered.Condolences and memories may be sent to [email protected]
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019