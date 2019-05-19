Home

David Allen Tilt' Biddlecome San Diego On May 11, 2019, David Allen "Tilt" Biddlecome passed away peacefully at the age of 63, with family members by his side. Dave was a loving father, great chef, legendary motocross/desert racer in District 38, and a bad-ass journeyman wireman and electrical contractor with the IBEW 569. He loved deep sea fishing in one of his favorite places in Bahia de los Angeles and made the best fish tacos. Above all, Dave was an incredible friend. He always made people feel welcome and was always willing to lend a hand to those in need. He had such a positive impact on so many people and his presence will be truly missed but his stories will live forever.He is survived by his daughter, Kelly, and son-in law, Chris; his grandchildren, Thomas and Lily Osentowski; son, Eric; ex-wife, Mary; sister, Wanda, and brother-in-law, Rick Hassen; brother, Steve; Uncle Butch, Aunt Margie, and Uncle Noel Durkin, and numerous nieces and nephews.Dave will always be remembered for his kind heart and epic stories. He lived life to the fullest and we wish he could have been here a lot longer. We know he is happy to be back with his Mom and Dad and he will be missed more than words can explain. September 23, 1955 - May 11, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 19, 2019
