David Anderson Dave' Bantz December 9, 1944 - December 30, 2019 San Diego Oh, how we miss those smiles and laughter! David Anderson Dave' Bantz, longtime La Jolla and San Diego area resident, died peacefully, surrounded by family, at home in Warner Springs, CA, on December 30, 2019, at age 75. Although Dave lived for 34 years with a rare adrenal cortical cancer, enduring 11 major surgeries, a stroke, and subdural hematoma, he never stopped smiling and looking ahead with joy, and showed us all how to be brave. He loved his doctors and partnered with them in achieving the best possible outcomes. Dave believed he would die "with cancer and not from cancer," which ultimately proved true after an unbeatable infection following recent spinal surgery.The youngest of three siblings born to Margaret Anderson and Robert King Bantz, Dave grew up in New Haven, CT, and Schenectady, NY, where his father was Executive Director of the Tri-State YMCA. He was instrumental in the Y's acquisition of Camps Becket and Chimney Corners in western MA where many family members attended, most recently Dave's granddaughter Lucy (9). Although Dave sadly lost his mother at age 11 and his father at age 16, he was blessed with an inspirational stepmother Casey (Kathryn Cole), who helped bring joy back into their home, and guided him to a strong finish in high school. At the same time, he gained two lovely stepsisters. He then went on to earn a BA at Wake Forest University. Dave was a First Lieutenant in the US Navy, with four years' active duty, including two tours offshore Vietnam, and as Admiral's Aide in NYC, where he met and married Lori Strauss. He then became Business Manager for Educational Challenges, Inc. in Washington, DC, before he and Lori moved to San Diego and then La Jolla, where they raised their family. Children Jenny and David were delights of his life. He never missed their school or sports events, and enthusiastically supported their interests in the arts. After earning an MBA at USD, Dave established a rewarding and successful 40-year career as a financial advisor, which included Dean Witter, McKewon and Timmons, Prudential Securities, and Wells Fargo Advisors in La Jolla. His clients became friends, and friends became clients. Reinforced by childhood influences, Dave was motivated to serve others. He and the family developed a decades-long relationship with St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in La Jolla, where he was on the Vestry. He also took great joy in serving on the Boards of La Jolla YMCA and La Jolla Music Society. Dave retired in 2009, moving fulltime to his beloved home in Warner Springs where he and second wife, Olivia, were active in golf, travel, ski trips, and the community, and enjoyed special time with family and friends. He also proudly served on the Warner School (WUSD) Board.Throughout his life, Dave loved sports. He was an excellent tennis player, a natural golfer (with two Hole-in-One awards!), and a beautiful skier. He especially enjoyed running 5Ks with his daughter, Jenny, and taking son, David, skiing. He also had a life-long love of music, beginning in a high school rock band. He played guitar, he was a fine singer, and developed a broad and deep appreciation of most music genres.At the urging of a high school friend, Dave wrote two books, Conquering Fear and My Mindful Reset Manual, about his long journey with cancer and other life challenges, with the goal of offering inspiration and courage to others to accept and live with their challenges, and to seek reconciliation and peace in lieu of anger and fear. Dave's philosophy of life has been characterized as bright optimism based on faith. His gifts to us are his joy in living, kindness, generosity, fun-loving nature, thoughtfulness, grace and courage in the face of adversity, love and dedication to family, a sense of wonder, and eternal optimism. He will be greatly missed.Dave is survived by his wife, Olivia; sister, Peg Paul; daughter, Jenny (Jeff) Fleishhacker; son, David (Erica); first wife, Lori; grandchildren, Lucy and Sam Fleishhacker, and Piper Bantz; nieces, Melinda Paul and Alison Bantz; nephew, Jeff Paul; stepnephews, Henry and Tom McCullough; cousins, Kathy Daamen, Carolyn Kany, and Alice Gundersen; and ten nieces and nephews once removed. Dave was preceded in death by his brother, Bob (Judy), and stepsisters, Ann McCullough (Doug) and MK Thompson (Hugh). A private memorial celebration will be held in Warner Springs. After cremation, burial will be at sea. For additional information, please contact Olivia [email protected] lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Moore's Cancer Center Research Fund (4573) at https://giveto.ucsd.edu/giving/home/gift-referral/c5ed27e7-9f35-41a3-bf51-34105478
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020