Dave was my Editor-in-Chief when it came to proofreading my books. We met at a creative writing class, and were both members of the San Diego Writers and Editors Guild. Dave was always very supportive of my writing. When many authors clamored to pay him to edit their books, he offered to edit my first book, Sprinkles from Heaven - Stories of Serendipity. I felt like I hit the jackpot to have his literary wisdom, wit, and experience perusing my pages. He then offered to edit the sequel, Twinkle from Heaven - The Mystical in the Mundane. Wow, he was helpful! Dave made me snicker. We shared a great love for roller-skating. I enjoyed meeting his lovely bride, Betty, too. We had fun talks around the dining room table. If angels have skin, Dave was (is) one! I can almost see him chuckling in Heaven!

Carolyn Jaynes