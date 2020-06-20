David Arledge Feldman
1928 - 2019
In memory of David Arledge Feldman.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Interment
10:00 AM
Miramar National Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

March 18, 2020
SDWEG Holiday Party 2015
Dave was my Editor-in-Chief when it came to proofreading my books. We met at a creative writing class, and were both members of the San Diego Writers and Editors Guild. Dave was always very supportive of my writing. When many authors clamored to pay him to edit their books, he offered to edit my first book, Sprinkles from Heaven - Stories of Serendipity. I felt like I hit the jackpot to have his literary wisdom, wit, and experience perusing my pages. He then offered to edit the sequel, Twinkle from Heaven - The Mystical in the Mundane. Wow, he was helpful! Dave made me snicker. We shared a great love for roller-skating. I enjoyed meeting his lovely bride, Betty, too. We had fun talks around the dining room table. If angels have skin, Dave was (is) one! I can almost see him chuckling in Heaven!
Carolyn Jaynes
October 25, 2019
I only just recently learned of Dave's passing, when he and Betty did not attend the local meeting of the archaeology group of which they were active members. Dave and Betty attended pretty much every meeting for the last 15 years, and had so much to offer the group. They became grandparents-away-from-home to my daughter Amelia, and she enjoyed that they even came to see her ballet performances. Amelia and I are saddened by Dave's passing but happy and honored to have known him. I will make sure that Dave's name is added to the list of long-time AIA members who passed in 2019 and the gathered community of archaeologists will stand silent in his honor at the annual meeting in DC (Jan 2020).
Beth Pollard
June 25, 2019
What a blessing and joy to have you and Betty in our lives. You both will always hold a spot in our hearts.
Joy and Carl Herzog
June 25, 2019
I shared an office with Dave at SDSU for many years. He was a delight. Always cheerful and always ready to help his students. Those who took his class were lucky to have the benefit of all his experience. RIP buddy. Sue Lussa
June 23, 2019
Our Uncle Dave lived a joyful life with our Aunt Betty, his one and only. We work in the news business and he has been our inspiration, our guiding star and our copy editor for a very long time. We will miss him dearly, especially his sharp wit and his gentle and loving presence in our lives.
Beth Bergheim Silver
Darwin Silver
Chris Stephens
Timothy Stephens
Niece, Nephew and Great Nephews
