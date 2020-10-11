David C. Burwell

April 3, 1926 - October 4, 2020

Carlsbad

David Charles Burwell, age 94, died on October 4, 2020, in Carlsbad, California. He was born on April 3, 1926, in Alhambra, California, to Charles and Betty (Larimer) Burwell. He was a second-generation Californian.David spent his working days as a piping engineer, supervising the design of piping systems for nuclear power plants, oil refineries, and chemical plants in the United States and overseas. He lived and worked in several states and in Canada, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.He enlisted in the Army at 17 and served in WWII. He was proud of his life memberships in the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion; he was a member of the American Legion Post 6 Color Guard in Prescott, Arizona. David was sworn in as a Deputy Sheriff in the Yavapai County Sheriff's VIP program (Volunteers In Protection) in 1996. He later joined the Arizona Department of Public Safety as a Civilian Reserve in the Highway Patrol.On returning to California in 2000 and settling in Carlsbad, he became a member of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary. He served as Vice Flotilla Commander and as Financial Officer for several years. He became a volunteer on the USS Midway (CV-41) in Security/Safety, a co-Ombudsman for families of the US Coast Guard Cutter Chase (WHEC 718), and volunteered with the Friends of the Carlsbad Library.His passion was travel. He traveled through all 50 states and Canada from coast to coast, as well as extensively throughout Europe and the British Isles by auto. He traversed the Panama Canal, traveled through South America, Australia, New Zealand, and the Orient, safaried in Africa, crossed the Atlantic by Clipper Ship, and sailed the waters of Antarctica, the Mekong Delta, the Andaman Sea, and the Suez Canal. He and his wife wanted to see as much of the world as possible.He was preceded in death by two sons, Richard David and Charles Roy, and his sister, Patricia Diane Nave. He is survived by his beloved wife, Dolores; his son David Marc, of Boulder City, NV; daughters Ronnie Dee Burwell, of El Dorado Hills, CA, and Betsy Marie Villanueva of Las Vegas, NV; and stepson, Mark Callahan of Chula Vista, CA. He leaves seven granddaughters, four grandsons, and twelve great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and cousins.David donated his body to the UC San Diego School of Medicine for research.



