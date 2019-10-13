|
|
David Charles Conners March 13, 1940 - October 5, 2019 LA JOLLA David Charles Conners, 79, died Saturday, October 5, 2019, peacefully in his sleep.David retired as a Lieutenant Colonel and is survived by his daughter, Laura (Frank Dykstra) and son Michael (Cristy Conners), as well as their mother, JoAnne Conners, four grandchildren, Brittany Dykstra, Breanna Dykstra Braswell (Mathew Braswell), Sean Conners, Arianna Conners and great-grandsons, Todd Braswell and Leo Braswell, and his brother, Albert Conners. He was predeceased by his parents, Charles B. Conners, and Teresa Izzo Conners and his younger brothers, Ronald and Paul Conners. Born and raised in Saratoga Springs, New York. He belonged to the National Guard Reserves during his high school years. He graduated from Siena College as a distinguished ROTC Cadet. Upon graduation, he joined the US Army, as an officer.His distinguished service in the U.S. Army spanned over 32 years and involved many key assignments. David was stationed at USMA, the United States Military Academy, at West Point. He also was stationed in many other hot spots, including a courier tasking into Cuba in the middle of the Missile crisis, patrolling the Russian side of the Berlin wall, Military Attach to Saudi Arabia and war taskings in Vietnam where he was awarded a Bronze Star for heroism during an attack on his infantry company.After retirement, he was a managing director of a large commodities firm in San Francisco and established a branch office in La Jolla, California.He was a active member in the running club, Hash House Harriers, where he was known as "Captain Zero". He enjoyed comradery and fun with other "Hashers" around the world.He was also passionately involved with the Patriots Guard, escorting fallen soldiers returning home from the war zone.His life was revolved around service and family. He was humble and graciously served all walks of life.Dave would want to be known, mostly, for his time spent with his family and love for them. His children and grandchildren were always his number one priority.His viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, from 6PM - 8PM at McLeod Mortuary, 1919 E Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. His graveside service will be held at 1130AM, October 17, 2019, at Miramar National Cemetery. He will be dearly missed by us all and as he use to say at the beginning of all the family trips, "HERE WE GOOOOOO"!
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 13, 2019