David Dwight Long January 19, 1959 - April 14, 2019 SAN DIEGO David was a very dedicated Program Technician for the State of California Department of Social Services for 34 years. He was a devout Christian throughout his entire life, and was a passionate sports fan, particularly loving football, baseball, and hockey.David is survived by his wife, Theresa and his step-mother, Roberta. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ann, his father, Lyman Dwight, and his sister, Claudia (Alyssum). His kindness, intelligence, and sense of humor will be sorely missed.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 16, 2019