David G. Epstein October 6, 1937 - April 13, 2019 San Diego Colonel David G. Epstein, USA (Ret.), born in St. Louis, MO, on October 6 1937, died unexpectedly in San Diego on April 13, 2019. Commissioned as a Regular Army Military Police lieutenant upon graduation from Michigan State in 1959, he served in Germany and Vietnam. He retired as a full colonel from the Army Reserves. At Michigan State he earned two master's degrees, a PhD., and graduated from the U.S. Army War College at Carlisle Barracks. He was the Chief of Police in Savannah Georgia, and Assistant Director of the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center at Brunswick, Georgia. He spent 13 years was the Chief of the Training Division, Anti-Terrorism Assistance Program, Bureau of Diplomatic Security, US Department of State in Washington DC., focusing on the Middle East, and other countries including Greece, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Peru. He belonged to the Jewish War Veterans, VFW, Military Officers Association of America and the International Association of Chiefs of Police. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rose and Joseph Epstein, immigrants from Europe.He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia (Evan) Friel, grandchildren, Kayleigh and Rhett Friel; his longtime companion Christiane Toft and sister, Faye Marcus, of Rockford, Illinois. Military honors were rendered on April 23, 2019, at Miramar National Cemetery, San Diego, California. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 12, 2019