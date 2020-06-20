David G. Stanfel
1955 - 2020
David G. Stanfel March 1, 1955 - June 9, 2020 Coronado David G. Stanfel, age 65, passed away June 9, 2020 in San Diego, California after sustaining injuries from a bicycle accident. Dave was born in Joliet IL to parents Peg and Donald Stanfel (deceased). He graduated from Western Illinois University 1977 and enjoyed a successful career in sales. Upon moving to Coronado, CA in 1998, he became a full-time dedicated father and husband. Dave was deeply proud of his girls', Cecilia his wife of 36 years and daughter Elizabeth. Cecilia retired as CFO at Solar Turbines in 2013 and Elizabeth received a Bachelor's of Architecture from Rice University, Houston, Texas (2016), worked for Rossetti Architects Detroit, MI, and will be attending Northwestern University (MBA 2022). At his towering 6 foot 6 inch stature, Dave will be remembered as a gentle giant. He found great joy in his 17 mile bike rides around Coronado Island, in sharing his love for music, cheering on his many favorite sports teams, and in traveling with his family. Dave lived to be of service to others from rescuing stranded kayakers, to volunteering for his daughter's Girl Scout troop, to caring for his mother, sisters, friends and neighborsDave will be interred at Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville, IL. A private service will be held when it is safe for family to gather. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be directed to Big Brothers Big Sisters, Houston; Downtown Boxing Gym, Detroit; or the San Diego Border View YMCA.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
