David Harvey Winter June 20, 1952 - January 10, 2020 MAUI, HI Dave passed away in Haiku, Maui on January 10, 2020, following heart surgery three months ago. He was born the third of four boys to John and Virginia Winter in Sioux City, Iowa, on June 20, 1952. They moved to Poway in 1957. He attended Poway High School and was a gifted athlete, lettering all four years in Basketball, Baseball and Football. He received the Paul Platz award for the schools best athlete in his senior year. As a conscientious objector to the war in Vietnam, a year after graduation, he and a friend spent the year backpacking around Europe. He met Marion Poyck after his return and they were married in 1976, and had three boys, Jesse, Gabriel and Dave Jr. whom he loved more than anything. Although they divorced after 10 years, their love for each other remained. Dave started Avalon Construction Co. and worked in construction up to retiring in 2019. While playing golf, he ran into an old highschool girlfriend, Sally Edson, and they got married in 1995. Dave became a caregiver to Sally's son, Curtis, and a loving father to his stepson, Christopher, whom he loved like his own son. Dave's real passion was his music, from the time that he and his brothers, Mike and Dick, formed a band and played in the garage of his parent's house, until the time of his death; he wrote, performed and breathed his songs. He had a charismatic personality that drew people to him; they felt they had met someone special. He had the ability to make all his friends and family feel like they were his best friend. He moved to Maui last year to continue his music and played in various venues on Maui as Dave Winter and the Grateful Ted Band. He will be soulfully missed by all the people he played music with and all of his many friends. He was preceded in death by his oldest brother, Brian; mother and father, Virginia and John, and stepson, Curtis. He is survived by his bitchin brothers, Mike and Dick; wife, Marion Winter; sons, Jesse, Davey, Gabriel, and granddaughter, Junebug; wife, Sally Winter and stepson, Christopher.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AmmPryl42kM&feature=share
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020