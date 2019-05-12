David Howey Watry March 10, 1926 - April 13, 2019 San Diego David Watry passed away peacefully at home at the age of 93. He had a very active life that touched many people. He was an elementary school teacher and principal in San Diego for many years. David was born in Caldwell, ID, and raised in Glendale, CA, to parents Peter Joseph and Sarah Elizabeth Watry along with his two brothers Charles and Peter. Upon finishing high school in 1944, David enlisted in the Navy as a Signalman, and was stationed in Hawaii when the war ended. He was sent to Shanghai, China, in support of post-war occupation. After the war, he attended Occidental College in Los Angeles majoring in English, and spent summers in Yosemite as a "soda jerk" where he found lifetime friends and the love of the outdoors. David went on to get a teaching credential from San Diego State College and later a Master's degree. In 1956, David traveled to Germany to teach at a U.S. Army school. It was there that he met and married his wife Barbara, also a teacher there. They were happily married for 55 years until her passing in 2012. Later in life they traveled around in their 76 VW Bus and later SunRader motorhome to places like Lone Pine, CA, Mammoth for trout fishing, and Organ Pipe Natl Monument, AZ. David's two passions in life were music and sailing. He played violin at the USD Symphony Orchestra for 43 years until he retired at 90. His other love was sailing. A member of Mission Bay Yacht Club since 1954, he made many lifelong friends. He raced a Lido-14 with Barbara, and was very active in the adult Sabot Fleet where he taught the skills of sailing for many years. David is survived by three children, Paul, David, and Ann, his brother Peter, two granddaughters, Sara and Katey, and two great-grandsons, Tatum and Kaeden. His great sense of humor and enthusiasm will be missed by all who knew him. Memorial services will be held at Mission Bay Yacht Club on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 6 PM. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 12, 2019