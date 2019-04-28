Resources More Obituaries for David Seitz Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? David J. Seitz M.D.

David J. Seitz M.D. January 24, 1956 - April 19, 2019 Del Mar David J. Seitz, age 63, loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2019, at home in Del Mar, surrounded by his family, after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. David practiced psychiatry in North County San Diego for 30 years. Born January 24, 1956, in Michigan to James and Dolores Seitz, David graduated from Redwood High School in Marin County and then attended the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, VA, where he graduated Phi Beta Kappa with Bachelor of Science degrees in Biology and Economics. David attended medical school at the University of Southern California where he earned his medical doctorate degree. He did his residency in Psychiatry at the UCSD School of Medicine and later was a clinical faculty instructor and adjunct professor. He was Board Certified by the American Board of Psychiatry & Neurology and American Board of Adolescent Psychiatry. Family always came first for David. He dearly loved his wife Brenda of 32 years. They enjoyed golfing with friends at Fairbanks Ranch CC, cruise ship adventures, movies, getting together with friends at the always fun Seitz dinner parties or simply going for long walks along the beach in Del Mar. David loved his three sons, Alex, Brady and Colin. He was so proud of each of them and of their keen intellect, athletic pursuits and accomplishments in life. He was excited to see Alex's sense of adventure and success as an engineer at a San Diego medical products company. You would regularly see David at soccer games played by identical twins, Brady and Colin. Starting with local club soccer, then high school soccer at Canyon Crest Academy and then college soccer at Haverford College in PA. He was equally proud of Brady and Colin's professional success working for Moody's Analytics in PA. David loved college sports including the USC Trojans, Haverford College Black Squirrels and the William & Mary Tribe. He also enjoyed time with his in-laws Charlie and Brigitte Fox and the entire Fox family. He especially loved the summer weeks spent at their cabin in the Poconos Mountains in Pennsylvania.David was a dedicated and passionate psychiatrist who devoted himself to the lives of his adult and adolescent patients. His patients were drawn to his compassion and they highly respected David's low key, yet powerful method of comfort and healing. He also touched the lives of his many friends with his loyalty, sense of humor and wit. David's family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at UCLA Hematology/Oncology Medical Center, and Scripps Memorial Hospital/Scripps Clinic who helped him through his battle.David was preceded in death by his mother, Dolores. He is survived by his wife, Brenda; his three son, Alex, Brady and Colin; his father, James Seitz; brother, Donald Seitz (Maureen); his in-laws, Charlie and Brigitte Fox; his brother-in-law, Mark Fox (Barbara), and brother-in-law, Ken Fox, and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. If inclined, the family requests donations be made in David's name to www.PanCan.org. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019