David John Pruss April 28, 1951 - October 13, 2019 San Diego David John Pruss 68 passed away on Oct.13, 2019, after a long bout with cancer, he told his doctor's he was ready to go fishing every day.David spent over 22 years in the United States Navy as an Aviation Ordnancemen when he retired, he went to work for a ship repair company in San Diego and traveled all over the world repairing ships, heck if he could, he would have painted our house grey, thank goodness it didn't float heck, even his new car was destroyer grey.He was a lifetime member of the NRA and South Bay Rod and Gun Club worked for awhile at El Cajon Gun Exchange and starred in a Hungarian movie they filmed regarding gun safety years ago.He was predeceased by his parents and both sets of grandparents. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; and his brother, Mark from AZ, plus several nieces, nephews, and aunts and uncles and cousins, on both coasts.Memorial Service at McCleod's, in Escondido, on the 31st of October, during the hours of 4 pm to 8 pm, then the interment will be on the 1st of November, at Miramar National Cemetery at 1 pm if you'd like to attend you must be there by 12:30 pm.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019