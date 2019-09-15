|
David Johnson 1945 - 2019 San Diego David Johnson was born in San Diego in 1945. He was the eldest of two boys and grew up in what became the family business, The Lamp Post, at the corner of Texas Street and University Avenue. His love for lighting and all things electrical and technical started at a very early age! He attended Hoover High School, was the photographer for the school newspaper, and served over 30 years on the Reunion Committee. In 1998, he was inducted into the Hoover High School Achievement Hall of Fame. H.J. Anderson Theatrical was so impressed with David's innate abilities that they hired him while he was still in high school. In 1967, David received his Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcasting from San Diego State. After graduating, he worked in Las Vegas in the Local 720 working in the showrooms at the Frontier and the Desert Inn. In 1965, he became a journeyman member of the IATSE Local 122 Stagehands specializing in audio and electrical and remained a member for 54 years. David also belonged to the IBEW Local 569 Sound Division. From 1968 to 1995, he worked for Communications Company where he was Service Manager and then Product Engineer designing and creating commercial audio products. David was a co-owner of Studio West Recording Studio and 2D Stage Lighting, Inc., and a part-owner of RA Gray, Inc. Technology for Entertainment, Majestic Productions and 3D Stage Lighting, Inc. Many will also remember how much David enjoyed working the sound board for the San Diego Summer Pops concerts and for MetLife conferences. From 1970 to 1995, David was Lighting Designer/Technical Director for Skyline Wesleyan Church's "The Living Christmas Tree." The Fire Marshall would not allow burning candles inside the sanctuary, so in 1985, David started CandleLite Unlimited and received a United States Patent for an Electronic Simulation of a Flame. CandleLite candles were first used in The Living Christmas Tree and went on to be used in theatres across the country, on Broadway, and in Disneyland and Epcot theme parks.In 1993, it was one of David's greatest joys to receive an Emmy Award for Lighting Direction for the Living Christmas Tree. Skyline had a huge impact on David's life as a young man. He started attending in 1961, and he gave his heart to the Lord shortly thereafter. The productions he worked on in those early days, with the encouragement and support of the pastors, helped define his career direction. David was still serving on the Board of Orval Butcher Ministries at the time of his passing.David was a multi-tasker, and while working in all these other areas, in 1967, he founded David C. Johnson Theatrical Lighting, Inc., where he's been the go-to tech guru for the San Diego Theatrical Community for over 50 years. He made lighting control systems of all kinds do what they needed to do in San Diego and far beyond. His name is respected across the industry, and his business card lives inside control panels far and wide, including the Civic, Balboa, Old Globe, and many other theaters, churches, schools, hotels, restaurants, ballparks, and theme parks such as Legolandhis customer base was very broad and he loved the challenge of updating, fixing, and keeping systems going. In 2011, he rekindled his passion for cars and especially Ford Model A's. He and his father built a 1929 Town Sedan from the ground up in the '80s, but it wasn't until 2011 that he discovered the San Diego Model A Ford Club. He was President, Past President, and Web Master for the club. Just before he passed, with the help of his Model A friends, he restored his 1931 pickup, painted it his favorite color red and planned to drive it on service calls around town. In the Spring of 2018, David was diagnosed with colon cancer that had spread to his liver and lung, but that did not stop him. He worked nearly full time throughout his treatments, and the cancer was steadily being eliminated. After what appeared to be a successful surgery on July 9 to remove the remaining cancerous spots, his liver did not start functioning again, and David went to be with the Lord nine days later, on July 18, 2019. God alone knows the number of our days, and David lived his days to the fullest. He was loved by so many and was affectionately called Duckie, Daddy Duck, Uncle Duck and Grandpa Duck by his family and friends who remember his Donald Duck impersonations. David is survived by his wife of 32 years, Betsy; four daughters, Kim Nunez, Debbie DeGroote, Meagan Rountree, and Annie Johnson; and four grandchildren, Natalie, Jordyn, Jake, and Aiden; as well as his brother, Norm and extended family. David also had many he considered part of his extended family. He became friends to nearly all he worked with and was a mentor to many in the industry and in other areas of his life. David not only loved lighting, but he was a "light" that will remain forever in the hearts of all who knew him. David's Celebration of Life will be on September 21, at 2 pm, at Journey Community Church, 8363 Center Drive, La Mesa, CA. Please visit featheringillmortuary.com for more information.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019