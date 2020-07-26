David Kulchin 1928 - 2020 Carlsbad Late Sunday afternoon on July 12, 2020, our father peacefully and proudly left this great world. David Kulchin, and his beloved wife, Ann, had enjoyed their lovely end of the day routine together; sitting in the backyard, sipping Jack Daniels, appreciating the beauty around them, catching up on the day. Mom commented to Dad how relaxed and handsome he looked, which made Dad brighten even more for the photo she took of him. It was, as Mom describes, a perfect afternoon. Following dinner, they laid down together to rest. Mom studied her word puzzle book while Dad closed his eyes. He never awoke and passed away peacefully beside the love of his life.Dad was born on October 31, 1928, in Brooklyn, New York. His parents, Sam and Esther, were European immigrants who arrived as children through Ellis Island. Dad and his younger brother, Bernie, grew up living with their parents and grandparents near Coney Island and the boardwalk. Times were difficult, and his family was very hard working and very close. These years shaped Dad's life-long foundation for commitment to family and a strong work ethic. Dad always worked from a young age, holding down such jobs as a window washer for his father, and a bicycle messenger in Manhattan. Dad proudly shared that we could drop him anywhere in New York City, and he would get to where he needed to go.In 1945, Dad's family moved to Miami Beach for family health reasons. Dad finished his senior year of high school and became the first person in his family to enroll in college. He attended the University of Florida, where he earned his BA degree and joined ROTC. Pursuing his teaching credential at the University of Miami, Dad met Ann Johnson in an art class; they fell in love immediately and were married four months later. They were not necessarily a match "made in heaven", so to speak. Dad was a "poor Jewish boy" raised in an Orthodox Jewish home while Ann, also originally from Brooklyn, had attended all-female Catholic schools, and was recommended to join a nunnery. Although from different backgrounds, they realized they shared common traits of mutual respect, optimism, prudence, frugality, and a strong work ethic. And most important, as Dad described, "we always had the chemistry right."In addition to finding and marrying Mom, Dad discovered another passion in Florida - physical fitness and weightlifting. He started a barbell club while in college and competed in physique contests, which led to the titles of Mr. Southern States and Mr. Florida. Physical fitness was an important part of Dad's life: lifting weights, running 10Ks, and regular weekend tennis matches. Dad has held the title of King Rat among the Tri-City Wellness Gym Rats.Following Air Force military service in Okinawa, Dad began teaching, which led him to the field of Human Resources, ultimately his chosen career. Promotions took the family from Florida to Northern California, and then, in 1978 to Carlsbad, where he led Human Resources for Hughes Aircraft Company. Dad also continued to teach and loved to lead, coach, and inspire others to achieve their full potential. Many successful people of all ages count David Kulchin as a mentor to them.For the past 42 years, Dad and Mom have lived and thrived in Carlsbad. Their love for their community is immeasurable. Mom served for over 32 years on the Carlsbad City Council. Dad was honored as Carlsbad Citizen of the Year in 2013 as a longtime community volunteer and advocate for social causes. In addition to being elected member of the Leucadia Wastewater District Board since 1996, Dad served on many non-profits including the Boys and Girls Clubs of Carlsbad, Aqua Hedionda Lagoon Foundation, Hospice of North Coast, Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas Community Advisory Board, and the Carlsbad Hi-Noon Rotary. His tireless effort resulted in raising money for significant community projects and initiatives resulting in new Boys and Girls Club facilities, hospital critical care wings, and tree-filled parks.In 2014 Mom and Dad wrote a book called Aren't We Lucky that beautifully describes their love story, partnership, a willingness to take chances, overcome difficulties, raise a family, and make a worthwhile life together. Their story of 67 years of marriage is firmly planted in our hearts and minds, and serves as a life-long legacy to inspire their entire family: three children, eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.In Dad's office can be found many inspirational books and poems. One is "What Will Matter", a poem by Michael Josephson. The last three lines are reflective of our Dad:"Living a life that matters doesn't happen by accident.It is not a matter of circumstance but of choice.Choose to live a life that matters..."We will forever hold Dad's youthful mind and spirit, his humor, optimism, love of Mom and family, and belief in us, forever in our hearts. Rest in peace, Dad. David Kulchin is survived by his wife, Ann; brother Bernie; children Steve Kulchin, Laura Mathews, Leslie Saldana; grand-children Zachary, Grant, and Cameron Sippel, Rachel and Sam Kulchin, Jessica Mito, Alyssa VanHofwegen and Michael Newton; great-grandchildren Ben and Matthew Mito, Luca VanHofwegen, and Clara Newton. We ask that if you would like to honor him, please do so by making a contribution in his memory. Here are a few ways to honor his lasting legacy:Boys & Girls Club of Carlsbad http://www.bgccarlsbad.org/Scripps
Encinitashttps://donate.scripps.org/giving/scrippshealth Carlsbad Hi Noon Rotaryhttps://carlsbadhinoonrotary.org/sitepage/carlsbad-hi-noon-rotary-foundation
Agua Hedionda Lagoon Foundationhttps://www.aguahedionda.org/