David Laverne Wetnight
April 19, 1926 - September 24, 2020
San Diego
David Laverne Wetnight, Jr., 94, of Escondido, CA, died September 24, 2020 at Sharp Memorial Hospital, San Diego, CA.He was born on April 19, 1926, in Hammond, IN, to David Laverne Wetnight Sr. and Pearl (Crow) Wetnight. The eldest of three boys, David graduated from George Rogers Clark High School at Hammond, IN, and Indiana University at Bloomington, IN. He was a World War II veteran. He was an accounting manager for Amoco Oil Company and its subsidiaries primarily in Chicago, but his favorite assignment was in Geneva, Switzerland. He retired in 1984 with nearly 34 years of service.David married Marylee Grubaugh August 29, 1948. She passed away in March 1984. In July 1984, David moved to Rancho Bernardo, San Diego, CA. He married Barbara Kay Morris April 8, 1999.David was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Marylee, his third wife, Barbara, and his brothers, Phillip and Paul Wetnight.He is survived by his children, David Lee (Eva) Wetnight of Carmel, IN, and Marie (Michael) Compton of Geneva, IL; his sisters-in-law, Joan Wetnight and Betty Grubaugh; step-children, Steve Morris, Joe (Michon) Morris, Missy Morris and Andy (Heidi) Morris; and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.David was physically active all his life. He loved all sports; if he could not participate, he watched. He played tennis into his eighties and swam until he broke his hip earlier this year. He traveled extensively but was happiest on a beach, any beach. He loved life.David will be laid to rest with Marylee at El Camino Memorial Park,Sorrento Valley, CA. A private service will be held later.Contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
.