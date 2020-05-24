David Lee McFadden April 27, 2020 Murrietta David Lee McFadden passed away at home in Murrieta, California, on April 27, 2020. Born in 1931 in Hutchinson, Kansas, most of his life was spent in Southern California. After serving during the Korean War with the United States Air Force, David attended college before embarking on a variety of rewarding careers in Orange and North San Diego counties, including successfully owning and operating McFadden Feed Company for 30 years.Always full of lively humor and enthusiasm, he will be remembered as a playful prankster, gifted storyteller, and loyal friend. His deep resilience, faith, and optimism kept him willing to explore fresh opportunities that life offered.He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Linda; children, Paul (Barbara) McFadden of Escondido, CA; Susie Beardsley of Bozeman, Montana; Holly Caporale of Escondido, CA; Cindy (Tom) Murray of Rowlett, Texas; Brian (Deb) McFadden of Harvest, Alabama and Andie (Dan) Jehl of San Diego, CA. He was also a very proud grandfather to twenty-one grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; additionally, a free-range cat, Tank.Preceding him in death were his late wife Margaret, son Scott Case, brothers John Philip and Wm. Alan McFadden. A celebration of life and interment at Miramar National Cemetery will be held when social distancing regulations permit. The family would like to express our gratitude to Dr. Curtiss Combs, Mark Hockenberry, and staff at Temecula Valley Medical, along with Elizabeth Hospice.Please go to www.californiafuneral alternatives.com for details.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 24, 2020.