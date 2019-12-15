|
David Little Rusk III August 27, 1929 - November 27, 2019 Camano Island, WA David Little Rusk III, 90, of Camano Island, Washington, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, with his family by his side. Dave was born on August 27, 1929 in Palisade, CO, to James and Florence Rusk.He met his wife, Phyllis, when he was 16 and she was 15. They were married on July 3, 1949 in National City, CA.Dave was an entrepreneur and owned many businesses over the years. He had lived in Escondido and San Marcos for many years before moving to Washington. Dave is survived by his wife, Phyllis; son, James; sister, Florence Hudson; brother-in-law, Mac Reid; seven grandchildren, Danica, Noel (Stan), David (VI) (Kayo), Jason (Carlos), Natawsha, Noah, and Kashmir; 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, David (IV), and daughter-in-law, Jackie. A funeral mass will be held December 21st at 11:00 a.m., at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Stanwood, Washington.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 15, 2019