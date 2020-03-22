Home

Cornelison-Henderson Funeral Home
431 N 15Th Ave
Pocatello, ID 83201
(208) 232-0542
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
David Lloyd Chamberlain

David Lloyd Chamberlain Obituary
David Lloyd Chamberlain Pocatello, Idaho Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 27, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church at 2 pm in Pocatello, Idaho. It will be followed with time to visit with Sue and Dave's family in the lounge next to the Church. Burial will be in Nuevo Cemetery in Ramona, California on June 22.In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make donation to the Food Pantry at St. Vincent de Paul, Pocatello.Arrangements are under the direction of the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 22, 2020
