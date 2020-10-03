A few hours ago I found out about the passing of such a great person. He was the sweetest most gentlest soul. I was a former student of his in the years before he retired. I took all his courses even the optional research course that was one on one between professor and student. That course is how we connected academically, I never wanted to be unprofessional, however, my deepest regret is never giving a hug to him. He was the perfect father figure very nurturing always encouraging students to learn and create eloquent arguments by means of objectivity. I always spoke of him to family and friends. I read all his books. Knowing he is no longer here is so painful, because he was a true pure person. I always think about the course he taught on Jesus as a Jew and how at the final class days he had provided us with giant chocolate chip cookies. He was so happy wanting all of us to eat more cookies and drink more coffee. I'll never forget that precious smile of his. That day I should have hugged him, but I didn't. Now I give that hug to his loved ones and hope they cope with the passing of such a good person who unfortunately left this earth. If you ever miss hearing his voice and seeing his face like I have, I suggest you go to this link on youtube, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Czqh927Fo9o. This is an interview on Dig This by Professor Thomas Levy with Professor David Goodblatt. I hope this video helps those who remember David Goodblatt but need to hear and see him because he was that impressionable. He'll never be forgotten. May he rest peacefully in shemayim.

Francessca Kove

Student