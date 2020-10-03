1/1
David M. Goodblatt
In memory of David M. Goodblatt.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Oct. 3, 2020.
September 22, 2020
A few hours ago I found out about the passing of such a great person. He was the sweetest most gentlest soul. I was a former student of his in the years before he retired. I took all his courses even the optional research course that was one on one between professor and student. That course is how we connected academically, I never wanted to be unprofessional, however, my deepest regret is never giving a hug to him. He was the perfect father figure very nurturing always encouraging students to learn and create eloquent arguments by means of objectivity. I always spoke of him to family and friends. I read all his books. Knowing he is no longer here is so painful, because he was a true pure person. I always think about the course he taught on Jesus as a Jew and how at the final class days he had provided us with giant chocolate chip cookies. He was so happy wanting all of us to eat more cookies and drink more coffee. I'll never forget that precious smile of his. That day I should have hugged him, but I didn't. Now I give that hug to his loved ones and hope they cope with the passing of such a good person who unfortunately left this earth. If you ever miss hearing his voice and seeing his face like I have, I suggest you go to this link on youtube, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Czqh927Fo9o. This is an interview on Dig This by Professor Thomas Levy with Professor David Goodblatt. I hope this video helps those who remember David Goodblatt but need to hear and see him because he was that impressionable. He'll never be forgotten. May he rest peacefully in shemayim.
Francessca Kove
Student
November 8, 2019
The thing I will always remember about Professor Goodblatt was how dedicated he was. I had the unique opportunity to take four different classes with him. He had such a strong grasp on Jewish history that I felt compelled to take one of his courses whenever the opportunity arose. I attended all of the office hours I could to capitalize on the vast knowledge he had to offer. I will forever relish those wonderful discussions that I had with him. Professor Goodblatt was a kind, caring and dedicated teacher who helped me immensely in my academic pursuits and I will always be grateful to him for helping me out whenever I needed him. My sincerest condolences to the Goodblatt family. Baruch Dayan Haemet.
Brian Safatian
Student
October 10, 2019
My son was 4 years old when we moved to Olivenhain. On hundreds of morning walks to Sun Vista Park or to school we would see Mr Goodblatt, always walking with his speedy, purposeful strides. We would say hi and waved as he silently stode on. He was a welcome sight, part of our neighborhood. My son is 15 now and he and I were so very saddened to hear of his passing. We send our condolences to your family and know that Mr Goodblatt unknowingly touched many.
Olivenhain Friends
October 8, 2019
Not only did I value David as a colleague at UC San Diego, but I also enjoyed seeing him in Encinitas and Olivenhain on his walks -- and our chats at Target. He was a wonderful work friend and a very special fellow. My deepest sympathy to his family. I will miss him.
Susan Bernal
October 7, 2019
Our family is so sorry for your loss. For years we have waved and nodded to Mr. Goodblatt as we drove to school in the mornings. My children lovingly would yell, "hey there walker man", as they hung out the window to wish him Good Morning. Mr. Goodblatt always gave them a kind nod. Even in recent weeks as our children are grown, they still would smile and wave to Mr. Goodblatt whenever they saw him. He always brought a smile and happiness as he walked the streets of Olivenhain to our family. Our sincere prayers are with your family until you are reunited with your husband and father one day.
Janette Toolson
October 7, 2019
We didn't know Mr. Goodblatt, but as others have said, we saw him walking many mornings! He always brought a smile to our faces! He will be terribly missed by people he never even met! For his family, we pray you will be flooded with beautiful and poignant memories as you heal. Rest in peace kind sir!
The Coltons
October 1, 2019
Our family had nicknamed David Walkie Man because we frequently saw him out walking in Olivenhain. We are so sorry about Davids passing and our condolences go out to his family and friends. He will certainly be missed.
Laurie Poole
Neighbor
October 1, 2019
You brought a smile to my face every time I saw you out walking, your pace so quick and steady, intent upon the story or lesson from your audio player. We never formerly met but we exchanged many head nods and smiles in passing, you were a reminder for me to get out and enjoy a brisk walk daily. To all of David's family I wish an eternity of good memories about a man obviously dedicated to continued learning and health, we will miss the presence of David.
Kristi Clark
Neighbor
September 27, 2019
Although we never met, I feel like I knew you as I saw you walking every morning. It always warmed my heart to see you walking around the neighborhood. I will miss seeing you. I would like to extend my condolences to your family and let them know they are not alone in their grief.
Jennifer Maziek
September 27, 2019
We extend our sincerest sympathy to Sona and the Goodblatt family.
Doug & Marlee Gordon
Friend
