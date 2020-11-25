David Nichol Dukes

November 18, 1961 - November 3, 2020

San Diego

David Nichol Dukes passed away in peace on November 3, 2020 in San Diego.David was born on November 18, 1961 in Los Angeles. David graduated from Webb High School in Claremont, Oregon State University with a Bachelor's degree and National University with a Masters in Health Care Administration.David's professional career began in health care working for PPMC San Diego in Provider Contracting. Over the last 20 years David transitioned into real estate as a successful Sales Agent and Property Manager. David enjoyed spending time with his son, Robert, most importantly teaching him all he knew about life while also having plenty of fun going on wakeboarding, skiing and dirt bike adventures. David is survived by his son Robert, brother Richard and sister Pamela.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store