1/
David Nichol Dukes
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Nichol Dukes
November 18, 1961 - November 3, 2020
San Diego
David Nichol Dukes passed away in peace on November 3, 2020 in San Diego.David was born on November 18, 1961 in Los Angeles. David graduated from Webb High School in Claremont, Oregon State University with a Bachelor's degree and National University with a Masters in Health Care Administration.David's professional career began in health care working for PPMC San Diego in Provider Contracting. Over the last 20 years David transitioned into real estate as a successful Sales Agent and Property Manager. David enjoyed spending time with his son, Robert, most importantly teaching him all he knew about life while also having plenty of fun going on wakeboarding, skiing and dirt bike adventures. David is survived by his son Robert, brother Richard and sister Pamela.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Nov. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved